Firefighters gain ground on Glass fire, reach 66% containment

Glass fire containment and damage

Firefighters continued to make steady progress on the Glass fire overnight, increasing containment to 66% while halting growth on the 67,420-acres blaze, Cal Fire reported Thursday morning.

Crews expanded containment by 4% since Wednesday, and fire officials expect to establish control lines around the entire wildfire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties by Oct. 20, Cal Fire said.

The tally of homes destroyed in the fire ticked up slightly to 336 single- and multi-family homes in Sonoma County and 307 homes in Napa County. Those numbers are expected to continue rising as fire crews assess damage caused by the blaze.

A damage map released Saturday by the city of Santa Rosa showed 30 destroyed buildings, mostly homes, indicating that the majority of the damage in Sonoma County was outside city limits.

Glass fire activity

Fire officials are confident they’ve gained the upper hand on the Glass fire’s northern front in Napa County, which remains the most active part of the blaze. That includes along Highway 29 near Mount St. Helena, a rural area where steep, heavily wooded terrain complicates firefighting.

“We’re finally on the downhill side,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Dave Lauchner. “We got this thing.”

In Sonoma County, fire crews continue to work with utility and Caltrans workers to make burn areas safe for residents’ return, in particular along the upper part Calistoga Road, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said during a virtual town hall on Wednesday.

“Crews are making great progress out there, continuing to hunt out those hot spots ... well inside the perimeter of the fire so we can get folks home as soon as possible,” Nicholls said.

Firefighters are also working to clear areas still under evacuation near Adobe Canyon Road north of Kenwood, where flames from the Glass fire spilled over to the south side of the canyon at the onset of the blaze.

Weather and air quality

North Bay residents shouldn’t count on rain this weekend. The National Weather Service now forecasts less than a 10% chance of even very small amounts of precipitation for Napa and Sonoma counties, said meteorologist Anna Schneider.

“Right now, its looking less and less likely that there will be any rain,” she said.

Still, a storm system approaching from the Gulf of Alaska is already bringing cooler temperatures and more humidity, potentially aiding firefighting efforts.

Temperatures in Sonoma and Napa counties will reach highs in the upper 70s Thursday, Schneider said. Cooler weather will continue through the week as a foggy marine layer moves in from the coast.

By Sunday, temperatures should return to normal seasonal highs in the 80s, Anderson said.

Air quality regulators on Tuesday extended a Spare the Air Alert for most of the Bay Area through Thursday, meaning unhealthy air conditions are expected to persist today.

While the air quality is improving in some areas, the district expects the haze will linger in parts North Bay due to the Glass fire and other massive wildfires burning in Northern California.

Evacuation zones

On Wednesday, authorities downgraded all remaining evacuation orders in the Santa Rosa city limits to warnings, while county residents were allowed return to some areas along Highway 12 and Calistoga Road.

There are now 1,097 county residents still under evacuation orders and another 2,175 under warnings, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

View a map of current evacuation areas here.

The city and county opened three drive-thru supply stations Wednesday afternoon for returning evacuees. The stations, located at Maria Carrillo High School, Skyhawk Park north of Spring Lake Park and Sonoma Valley Regional Park, are stocked with masks, gloves, goggles and other equipment for residents taking stock of the damage.

The reentry stations at Maria Carrillo High School and Sonoma Valley Regional Park will remain open through Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The support drive-thru at Skyhawk Park is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will run until Thursday.

In Napa County, evacuation warnings were downgraded for all areas of Calistoga and St. Helena on Wednesday. Residents of nearby unincorporated county areas were also allowed to return home.

View a map of evacuation areas in Napa County here.

