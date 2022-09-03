Firefighters gain upper hand over Route Fire in Castaic

Firefighters were gaining the upper hand Saturday on the Route fire near Castaic that has charred more than 5,200 acres, temporarily shut down all lanes of the 5 Freeway and prompted evacuations.

The fire was 71% contained as of 7 a.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported on its Twitter page. Crews are mopping up hot spots and further increasing containment.

The Route fire, which was first reported just after noon Wednesday along the 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road, grew quickly to 5,100 acres by Thursday, prompting mandatory evacuations and destroying two structures.

About 250 county firefighters were assigned to the blaze along with 115 U.S. Forest Service firefighters, eight air tankers and seven helicopters, said L.A. County Fire Inspector Craig Little.

Two people suffered burns and were taken to hospitals. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection San Diego Capt. Thomas Shoots said there were "multiple close calls" as residents rushed to evacuate their homes.

The intense blaze spurred evacuations as crews contended with hot, dry and windy conditions on the first day of what's expected to be a brutal weeklong heat wave.

All evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon, but the two right lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will be closed through the Labor Day weekend so crews can make emergency repairs to the roadway that was damaged in the fire, officials said.

The lanes will be closed between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway while the two left lanes remain open. Southbound I-5 lanes have reopened.

Crews will clean drainage systems, replace signs, repair burned guardrail and assess damaged retaining walls, the state Department of Transportation said.