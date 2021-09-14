Firefighters in Mendocino County brace for hottest day yet as Hopkins fire burns at 30% containment

Firefighters continued to make progress overnight in corralling a Mendocino County wildfire, but they braced for an active day on Tuesday with triple-digit temperatures and gusty winds expected to arrive in the afternoon, Cal Fire said.

"We’re still not out of the woods,“ said Patricia Arnold, a Cal Fire spokeswoman. ”We still have interior hot spots that are smoldering and those could pick up, so that’s the concern.“

Tuesday was set to be the hottest day since the firefight began on Sunday in Calpella, about 6 miles north of Ukiah. The high temperature was expected to reach 100 degrees, a slight jump from the highs in the upper-90s the previous two days, according to the National Weather Service.

The Hopkins fire has burned across 257 acres, Cal Fire said in a Tuesday morning update. Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading on Sunday and have reported since Monday night that the blaze is 30% contained.

Overnight, firefighters reinforced lines on the western edge of the blaze, along East Side Calpella Road, in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading into the more populated areas of the town, according to Arnold.

There was no particular area of concern for fire managers on Tuesday, but with active fire throughout the burn area, firefighters were fanned out across the blaze, Arnold said.

“It’s not one specific area, it’s kind of distributed throughout the footprint,“ she said. ”There’s a patch here, a patch there.“

The weather service predicted 3 to 6 mph winds out of the northwest in Calpella, with gusts up to 10 mph in the late afternoon.

In the interior portion of the fire, "there could be sneaker patches that haven’t been looking active, but that could change when the heat and the wind hit it this afternoon,“ Arnold said.

Damage inspectors were expected to arrive in Calpella Tuesday morning to begin tallying the number of homes lost in the fire, according to Cal Fire.

There has been no official estimate of the number of destroyed structures, but officials said at least 10 have burned and 200 are threatened.

The cause of the fire is unknown and Cal Fire is investigating. No injuries have been reported.

