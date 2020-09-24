Subscribe

Firefighters sing together after 14-hour shift fighting Oregon wildfire

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 24, 2020, 9:39AM
A group of firefighters in Oregon sang together after a long day of fighting the Lionshead fire in a fun moment caught on video by their boss.

The Grizzly Firefighters, of The Dalles, Oregon, had been working 14-hour shifts for 10 days, according to CNN.

They just got back from battling the fire near the community of Detroit on Sept. 14, when the group gathered in the street to start singing a revised version of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.”

“Take me out to the fire. Take me out to the line,” they began. “Bring me some sawyers and hazel hoes. I don't care if I ever get home,” they sang, sprawled on the street in uniforms blackened by ash.

Crew boss Theodore Hiner posted the video on Facebook, saying that the crew still made him smile after a difficult day. The team of 20 were “cutting line,” building a perimeter of mineral soil to prevent the fire from spreading, according to CNN.

To view the full video, click here.

