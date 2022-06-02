Firefighters increase Old fire containment in Napa County

The Old fire in Napa County was 45% contained on Thursday morning, up from 30% overnight, Cal Fire said.

The blaze in the Soda Canyon area, about 7 miles northeast of downtown Napa, has not grown since hours after it ignited on Tuesday, when it was mapped at 570 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Favorable weather conditions overnight helped firefighters increase containment, Cal Fire said in a Thursday morning update on social media.

Firefighters were set to continue working the blaze on Thursday, strengthening control lines and putting out hot spots.

An air quality advisory was in effect for the Napa Valley on Thursday because of smoke, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.

