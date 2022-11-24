Firefighters keep eye on Cloverdale Pine Fire as winds pick up
Firefighters kept a close eye on a 7-acre brush fire above Cloverdale as winds picked up on Thanksgiving Day, Cal Fire said.
The fire, dubbed “Pine Fire,” near the 38000 block of Pine Mountain Road, northeast of Cloverdale, was reported shortly before 7:52 a.m.
The fire was contained at about 12:34 p.m., Cal Fire said.
In the area, wind speeds 8-12 mph, with gusts at 15 mph around 7:30 a.m. were reported, according to the National Weather Service. At around 9 a.m. winds kicked up to 18 mph.
Winds slowed to about 3-5 mph around 12 p.m., Sarah McCorkle, a meteorologist said.
At 8:44 a.m. Cal Fire reported that a home was threatened.
No structures are threatened at this time and no injuries were reported.
Mya Constantino
Features reporter
Stories can inspire you, make you laugh, cry and sometimes, heal. I love a feature story that can encapsulate all of those things. I cover the interesting people that exist around us, art and music that move us and the hidden gems that make Sonoma County pretty cool. Let's explore those things together.
