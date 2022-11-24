Firefighters kept a close eye on a 7-acre brush fire above Cloverdale as winds picked up on Thanksgiving Day, Cal Fire said.

The fire, dubbed “Pine Fire,” near the 38000 block of Pine Mountain Road, northeast of Cloverdale, was reported shortly before 7:52 a.m.

The fire was contained at about 12:34 p.m., Cal Fire said.

In the area, wind speeds 8-12 mph, with gusts at 15 mph around 7:30 a.m. were reported, according to the National Weather Service. At around 9 a.m. winds kicked up to 18 mph.

Winds slowed to about 3-5 mph around 12 p.m., Sarah McCorkle, a meteorologist said.

At 8:44 a.m. Cal Fire reported that a home was threatened.

No structures are threatened at this time and no injuries were reported.