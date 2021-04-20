Firefighters make progress on 200-acre Turnout fire in Mendocino County

Firefighters continued battling the 200-acre Turnout fire outside of Boonville in Mendocino County Tuesday morning, slightly increasing containment on the blaze to 25%, Cal Fire reported.

The fire, which erupted late Sunday afternoon amid hot and dry conditions, is not threatening homes or structures.

Cooler conditions Monday night helped firefighters make progress establishing a perimeter around the blaze burning in steep, rugged terrain near Highway 253 and Boonville Road. On Monday evening, the fire was 20% contained.

A total of 79 fire personnel, five engines, four hand crews, a dozer, a water tanker and a helicopter were fighting the fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian