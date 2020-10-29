Firefighters make progress on twin Southern California blazes

IRVINE — Firefighters aided by calmer weather Thursday increased containment of two large blazes that sent about 100,000 people fleeing their homes in Southern California.

Thousands of residents were allowed to return to Orange County neighborhoods on Wednesday as powerful winds that pushed the flames earlier in the week continued easing. More evacuation orders were expected to be lifted on Thursday.

The Silverado fire was 40% contained after burning 21 square miles (54 square kilometers) of brush near Irvine, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Los Angeles. No homes were lost but two firefighters remained hospitalized after suffering second- and third-degree burns over large areas of their bodies, Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said.

Just to the north, the 22-square-mile (54-square-kilometer) Blue Ridge fire near Yorba Linda was 23% contained as of Wednesday evening. It destroyed one structure and damaged seven others.

The fierce winds subsided Tuesday night and calmer breezes were expected into the weekend. But continued warm and dry weather that make for potentially dangerous wildfire conditions were forecast into November, with no rain.