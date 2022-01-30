Firefighters put out small fire in northwest Santa Rosa home

Santa Rosa firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that started early Saturday evening in the garage and spread inside to part of a house in northwest Santa Rosa.

Firefighters were dispatched at around 5 p.m. to the 2000 block of Lemur Street after it was reported that smoke was coming from the roof of a single-story home. Four Santa Rosa Fire Department engines and one truck responded to the scene within five minutes, according to a Santa Rosa Fire Department news release.

Firefighters checking the home for residents discovered the fire in the garage had burned through the wall and started a portion of a bedroom on fire, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Gloeckner said in the news release. They put out the bedroom fire while also protecting belongings in the room. The bedroom suffered moderate damage,

Firefighters were also sent to the roof of the home to cut holes to alleviate smoke in the attic.

The residents of the house were home at the time that the fire started. They told fire officials they began to smell smoke and found their garage on fire. They called 911 and evacuated the house, they told fire officials.

Gloeckner said he was waiting for a fire inspector to determine the cause of the small blaze, but it appeared to be accidental.

Damage to the home was estimated to be $40,000.

