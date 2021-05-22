Firefighters reach 40% containment on Mendocino County vegetation fire

Firefighters on Saturday morning had reached 40% containment on a 20-acre vegetation fire east of Willits in Mendocino County, a Cal Fire official said.

The Tomki fire started at 10 a.m. Friday in a remote area of steep terrain in the block of 16500 Tomki Road near Appaloosa Road. A Cal Fire helicopter crew had spotted the blaze and the agency was joined with firefighters from Little Lake, Brooks Trails and Redwood Valley fire departments assisting.

“At this point, the forward spread has been stopped,” said Cal Fire Capt. Leah Simmons-Davis. “There’s timber and brush and there are scattered houses...but it’s far out there.”

Cal Fire personnel will remain on the blaze throughout the day, Simmons-Davis said. “Everything is looking good. There’s heavy fuel so they are just working on putting it out,” she said.