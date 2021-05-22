Subscribe

Firefighters reach 40% containment on Mendocino County vegetation fire

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 22, 2021, 11:10AM
Updated 52 minutes ago

Firefighters on Saturday morning had reached 40% containment on a 20-acre vegetation fire east of Willits in Mendocino County, a Cal Fire official said.

The Tomki fire started at 10 a.m. Friday in a remote area of steep terrain in the block of 16500 Tomki Road near Appaloosa Road. A Cal Fire helicopter crew had spotted the blaze and the agency was joined with firefighters from Little Lake, Brooks Trails and Redwood Valley fire departments assisting.

“At this point, the forward spread has been stopped,” said Cal Fire Capt. Leah Simmons-Davis. “There’s timber and brush and there are scattered houses...but it’s far out there.”

Cal Fire personnel will remain on the blaze throughout the day, Simmons-Davis said. “Everything is looking good. There’s heavy fuel so they are just working on putting it out,” she said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette