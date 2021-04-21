Subscribe

Firefighters reach 50% containment on 200-acre Turnout fire in Mendocino County

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2021, 7:55AM

Firefighters prevented the 200-acre Turnout fire outside of Boonville in Mendocino County from growing overnight Tuesday while reaching 50% containment on the blaze, Cal Fire reported.

The fire, which ignited late Sunday afternoon amid hot and dry conditions, is not threatening homes or structures.

Cooler temperatures Tuesday night helped firefighters make progress establishing a perimeter around the fire where it is burning in steep, rugged terrain near Highway 253 and Boonville Road. At that time, the fire was 20% contained.

About 127 fire personnel will continue battling the blaze with eight engines, six hand crews, a dozer and a helicopter, Cal Fire said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

