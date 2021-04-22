Firefighters reach 75% containment on 200-acre Turnout fire in Mendocino County

Firefighters continued making progress on the 200-acre Turnout fire outside of Boonville in Mendocino County Thursday morning, reaching 75% containment on the blaze, Cal Fire reported.

The fire, which ignited late Sunday afternoon amid hot and dry conditions, is not threatening homes or structures.

Cal Fire expects to fully contain the blaze by Sunday. Cooler temperatures in recent days have helped firefighters in establishing a a perimeter around the fire where it is burning in steep, rugged terrain near Highway 253 and Boonville Road. The fire was 65% contained by Wednesday night.

About 125 firefighters are battling the fire with eight engines, six hand crews, a dozer and a helicopter, Cal Fire said.

Meanwhile near Laytonville in the northern part of the county, firefighters on Wednesday quickly contained a 6.9-acre brush fire that ignited around 6 p.m. off Laytonville Dos Rios Road. It did not reach any homes or structures.

The cause of both fires is still under investigation.

