Firefighters report ‘good progress’ against Hopkins fire in Mendocino County as damage assessment begins

A damage assessment team was headed for the Mendocino County town of Calpella on Monday to count up the number of homes destroyed in a fast-moving wildfire that broke out Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Hopkins fire destroyed at least 10 structures in Calpella, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Drew Rhoads said at nightfall on Sunday.

The 257-acre blaze was reported around 2 p.m. on Sunday between Moore and East Hopkins streets. It burned north and east, swallowing up drought-stricken vegetation as it marched up and over a ridge toward Lake Mendocino.

In a Monday morning update, Cal Fire said the fire was 20% contained, down from an estimated 25% at sundown.

Firefighters took advantage of cooler temperatures and higher humidity overnight and made “good progress” as they worked to secure containment lines around the blaze, Cal Fire said.

While authorities allowed some residents to return to their homes Sunday night, a mandatory evacuation order remained in place for parts of Calpella, including the area of Road 144 to the 50000 block of Eastside Calpella Road.

An evacuation center was set up at the Mendocino County Office of Education in Ukiah and a large animal shelter was staged at the city’s Redwood Empire Fair Grounds.

More than 260 firefighters were assigned to the blaze and would “continue to actively work to suppress the fire” on Monday, Cal Fire said.

