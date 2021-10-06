Subscribe

Firefighters rescue dog and cat from burning Santa Rosa home

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 6, 2021, 8:31AM
Firefighters freed a dog and cat trapped inside a burning home in northwest Santa Rosa on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Benton Street.

When firefighters arrived, dark smoke filled the inside of the home, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.

A fire captain kicked open a door and a dog scurried outside. Firefighters searched the house and discovered nobody was home. But one firefighter found a cat, “which was handed off in good condition to a neighbor,” the department said in a news release.

A woman who lived at the house came home and picked up her pets, officials said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in 15 minutes. It caused about $75,000 in damage, officials said.

“The fire was determined to be accidental in nature and originated in the kitchen,“ the department said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

