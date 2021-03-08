Firefighters rescue puppy from cliff at San Francisco’s Fort Funston

A rambunctious pup required some assistance Friday after it plunged partway down a cliff overlooking a beach at San Francisco's Fort Funston, firefighters say.

The Labrador retriever dashed away from its owners and fell off the cliff at the former fort beside the Pacific Ocean, KPIX reported.

Firefighters responding to 911 calls for help rescuing the pup, trapped partway down the cliff, rigged ropes and rappelled down to save the dog, firefighters wrote on Twitter.

A video posted on Twitter shows a firefighter being pulled back up the steep slope by colleagues while holding onto the puppy. No one was hurt in the incident.

"We understand the excitement of being outside, and the nature of our four-legged extended family members," firefighters wrote. "Remember, stay on trails, consider your leash."

Firefighters commended the owners and onlookers for calling 911 instead of trying to rescue the dog themselves.

"We (want) you all to have a pawfect time and make positive memories woof sharing," firefighters wrote.