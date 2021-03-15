Subscribe

Firefighters respond to blaze at mobile home in Rincon Valley

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 15, 2021, 2:04PM
Updated 44 minutes ago

Firefighters were battling a mobile home blaze in the Rincon Valley area Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The fire broke out at around 1 p.m. at a mobile home on Coronado Circle. Fire and smoke were visible in the area, the fire department said.

Four fire engines and a ladder truck were sent to the blaze.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette