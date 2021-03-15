Firefighters respond to blaze at mobile home in Rincon Valley

Firefighters were battling a mobile home blaze in the Rincon Valley area Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The fire broke out at around 1 p.m. at a mobile home on Coronado Circle. Fire and smoke were visible in the area, the fire department said.

Four fire engines and a ladder truck were sent to the blaze.

This story will be updated.

