Firefighters stop grass fire near Sonoma Raceway

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2022, 2:10PM
Firefighters stopped a small grass fire near the Sonoma Raceway on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was burning near 29355 Arnold Drive in Schellville, Cal Fire said in a social media post.

Footage from an Alertwildfire camera showed firefighters quickly stopped the blaze.

Cal Fire did not provide an estimate of the fire’s size.

A three-day NASCAR event that begins Friday is expected to bring approximately 50,000 people to the Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

Check back for updates.

