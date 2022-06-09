Firefighters stop grass fire near Sonoma Raceway
Firefighters stopped a small grass fire near the Sonoma Raceway on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was burning near 29355 Arnold Drive in Schellville, Cal Fire said in a social media post.
Footage from an Alertwildfire camera showed firefighters quickly stopped the blaze.
Cal Fire did not provide an estimate of the fire’s size.
A three-day NASCAR event that begins Friday is expected to bring approximately 50,000 people to the Sonoma Raceway this weekend.
Check back for updates.
