Firefighters are responding to a report of flames and smoke coming from Whole Foods Market at Coddingtown mall in northwest Santa Rosa.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building and dozens of shoppers who had evacuated the store were gathered outside. Nearby stores, including Starbucks, were also evacuated.

Emergency scanner traffic at 12:38 p.m. indicated the fire, in a heating and air conditioning unit, had been contained. Two heating and air conditioning workers were reported to be on the roof.

Fire officials were not aware of any injuries.

No additional details were immediately available from fire officials.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.