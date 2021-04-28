Firefighters respond to garage fire near Fulton

Firefighters with the Sonoma County Fire District responded to a garage fire at a residence on Laughlin Road near River Road Tuesday night.

The fire, which was one of several structure fires that the department responded to Tuesday, was reported at 10:42 p.m., according to Redcom.

A spokesperson for the Sonoma County Fire District was not immediately available Wednesday morning to provide information on total damages and possible injuries.

This story will be updated.

