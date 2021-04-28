Subscribe

Firefighters respond to garage fire near Fulton

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2021, 9:14AM

Firefighters with the Sonoma County Fire District responded to a garage fire at a residence on Laughlin Road near River Road Tuesday night.

The fire, which was one of several structure fires that the department responded to Tuesday, was reported at 10:42 p.m., according to Redcom.

A spokesperson for the Sonoma County Fire District was not immediately available Wednesday morning to provide information on total damages and possible injuries.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

