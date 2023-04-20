The Sonoma County Fire District and Santa Rosa Fire Department were responding to a structure fire severe enough to send smoke billowing across Highway 101 Thursday afternoon.

A home was burning on the 3200 block of Newmark Drive, adjacent to the highway in the Bellevue area south of Santa Rosa.

Firefighters called the California Highway Patrol to report smoke across the highway, agency spokesperson Karen Hancock said.

The CHP’s online road map reported that people were reporting black smoke on the highway and some vehicles had stopped.

