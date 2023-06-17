Firefighters were responding Friday evening to a brush fire in Pope Valley in eastern Napa County.

The fire, off Snell Valley Road, was reported to be about 75 acres shortly before 7 p.m., and growing at a moderate rate.

Cal Fire advised people traveling in the area to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

