Firefighters respond to small wildfire burning in eastern Napa County

Firefighters were responding Friday evening to a brush fire in Pope Valley in eastern Napa County.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 16, 2023, 6:55PM
Firefighters were responding Friday evening to a brush fire in Pope Valley in eastern Napa County.

The fire, off Snell Valley Road, was reported to be about 75 acres shortly before 7 p.m., and growing at a moderate rate.

Cal Fire advised people traveling in the area to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

