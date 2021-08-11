Firefighters fully contain 50-acre brush fire southwest of Santa Rosa

Firefighters fully contained a 50-acre brush fire southwest of Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.

The fire, in the area of Todd and Llano roads, and first reported about 5:15 p.m., was under control by 6:30 p.m., said Paul Lowenthal, the assistant Santa Rosa fire marshal.

No structures were damaged and no evacuations were in place, Lowenthal said.

The fire started west of the intersection of Todd and Llano roads. A local fire battalion chief happened to be in the area and called it in when it appeared to be about five acres, leading to about a dozen engines arriving to extinguish the fire, Lowenthal said.

Poor visibility amid heavy smoke factored in the separate crashes of a Ford Explorer and a Dodge Ram 2500 on the same stretch of Llano Road. A person involved in one of the crashes was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Road closures were ordered in the area and air tankers were scrambled over the fire, though it wasn’t immediately clear if they made drops on the blaze.

“We’ve got forward progress on the north side and we’ve got a handle on it,” Ryan Osborne, a fire inspector with the Sonoma County Fire District, said about 6 p.m.

He said the cause of the fire was unknown.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department, in a 5:40 p.m. Nixle alert, told residents to avoid the area and made note of the smoke impacting the area.

Images from the local network of fire alert cameras showed a plume of thick smoke billowing over the rural landscape of oak grassland between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. The smoke could be seen across the region from miles away.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.