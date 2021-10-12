Evacuation warning issued as vegetation fire burns at Newell preserve, north of Vallejo

Firefighters are battling a 150-acre blaze burning north of Vallejo, which has created a large plume of smoke Monday evening.

Called the Newell fire, it is burning near Newell Drive in American Canyon. It was reported just before 6:30 p.m. about 5 miles north of Vallejo.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the Napa County Sheriff’s Office issued a Nixle Alert advising residents of a vegetation fire at Newell Open Space Preserve.

The agency then issued an evacuation warning east of Broadway in American Canyon.

A screenshot of evacuation warning zones affected by the Newell fire, which was reported Monday evening. The blaze, which was about 150 acres at about 7 p.m., was burning in the Newell Open Space Preserve just north of Vallejo. The blaze is being fed by 25 mph winds, officials said, which are part of an ongoing red flag warning that is expected to end Tuesday evening. (community.zonehaven.com)

The blaze is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire LNU’s official Twitter account.

Flames are being pushed by gusts of about 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Sustained winds are about 19 mph and forecasters say that’s still enough to fan flames.

The agency is advising anyone in the area to use caution and allow emergency vehicles to pass.

This is a developing story. Check back to pressdemocrat.com for updates as they become available.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi