For three consecutive evenings in various districts of the city, the local Firefighters Foundation will be bringing some shiny, happy holiday cheer to the streets of Petaluma, with Santa Claus ceremoniously chauffeured on a firetruck to wave at friends and fans. Beginning on Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m., in association with the Petaluma Police Department, the 2nd annual Petaluma Santa Parade will kick off the family-friendly event that began last year, with two additional Santa Parades planned for Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Wednesday, Dec. 7, also beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The parade route on Monday is in Petaluma District Two, on the est side of town, with the procession traveling along Maria Drive and Sonoma Maountain Parkway, ending up at Lucchesi Park. On Tuesday, the District One route will begin at the Fire Station of D Street and travel along Fourth Street, I Street, 6th Street, Western Avenue, Kentucky Street, Washington Street, Keokuk Street, Magnolia Avenue and Payran Street, Madison Street then back downtown via D Street. The Wednesday parade will be in District 3, motorcading from South McDowell Boulevard along St. Francis Drive, onto Kresky then up McGreggor and traveling along Park Lane, Caulfield Lane, Daniel Drive, Crinella Drive, over to Garfield Lane, Casa Grande Road, Ely Boulevard and Frates Road.

Maps are posted on the Facebook page of the Firefighters Foundation, a nonprofit formed to support firefighters in the Petaluma community.