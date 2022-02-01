Firefighters save dog from Santa Rosa apartment fire

A fire that started Monday morning inside a Santa Rosa apartment building caused about $30,000 in damage and was likely started by somebody working on a pipe repair project, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported at about 11:45 a.m. at an apartment building at 300 Stony Point Road. Residents inside the building evacuated, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was burning a bathroom wall in one of the apartments and the attic. Smoke was pouring out of the second-story roof vents, the fire department said in a news release.

Firefighters found a dog inside the apartment where the blaze ignited and brought it outside to its owner. They then cut holes in the roof to let smoke and fire escape, brought hoses inside the building and got the blaze under control in about 15 minutes, according to the release.

Nobody was injured, including the dog.

Officials said somebody was working on a repair project inside a bathroom where the fire ignited. Investigators believe the blaze was started accidentally by that person soldering pipes, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department shared a video on Facebook of its firefighters responding to the blaze.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.