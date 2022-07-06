Subscribe

Firefighters stop 20-acre Nome Fire in Mendocino County

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 6, 2022, 10:19AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Firefighters have stopped a grass fire that spread across an estimated 20 acres of land in northeast Mendocino County, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday.

Called the Nome Fire, the blaze was reported at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Highway 162 and Short Creek Road in Covelo, according to Cal Fire officials. It did not trigger evacuations.

The fire was entirely contained by Wednesday morning. No structures were damaged and nobody was hurt, according to a Cal Fire report.

Firefighters were assigned to the site Wednesday to patrol and mop up the fire, officials said.

Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire Wednesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

