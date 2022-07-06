Firefighters stop 20-acre Nome Fire in Mendocino County

Firefighters have stopped a grass fire that spread across an estimated 20 acres of land in northeast Mendocino County, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday.

Called the Nome Fire, the blaze was reported at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Highway 162 and Short Creek Road in Covelo, according to Cal Fire officials. It did not trigger evacuations.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.2055576&lat=39.8166571&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The fire was entirely contained by Wednesday morning. No structures were damaged and nobody was hurt, according to a Cal Fire report.

Firefighters were assigned to the site Wednesday to patrol and mop up the fire, officials said.

Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire Wednesday.

#NOMEFIRE FINAL: 20 acres & 100% contained. Crews worked throughout the night and will remain at scene today for patrol and mop up. Covelo, HWY 162 x Short Creek Rd., Mendocino County, CA. #CALFIREMEU pic.twitter.com/BuInE4lJlv — CAL FIRE Mendocino (@CALFIRE_MEU) July 6, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.