Firefighters, vets salute Windsor man’s 100th birthday with a short, sweet parade

A war-bird flyover would have been nice.

But World War II bomber pilot Richard Sharp seemed over the moon Thursday as a small, high-spirited procession of fire trucks, motorcycles and cars pulled up to his Windsor home in salute to his 100th birthday.

“This is overwhelming, very nice,” the retired dentist told his well-wishers from in front of the house off Old Redwood Highway that he shares with his partner, Michele Harris.

The COVID-era parade honoring Sharp’s one-century milestone included two crews from the Windsor division of the Sonoma County Fire Department and 10 motorcyclists and drivers from the American Legion, AMVETS and other organizations that honor and serve veterans.

The honoree, born March 11, 1921, in Kansas, piloted a B-29 Superfortress on multiple bombing missions against Japan in the last year of the war. Immediately before his 24th birthday in 1945 he and his crew of 10 took part in the vastly deadly and destructive firebombing of Tokyo.

At war’s end, Sharp became a dentist in Southern California and continued to serve in the Air Force Reserve until his retirement as a lieutenant colonel in 1970.

He thanked the veterans and firefighters for their birthday visit, and he urged them to always remember those whose lives were sacrificed for their country.

He offered this piece of advice: “Be kind to your body and you’ll live to be 100.”