Firefighters: Woman saved disabled husband in Sebastopol fire

More details emerged Saturday about a house fire that left a disabled 75-year-old Sebastopol man and his wife with life-threatening injuries after they were trapped in their burning bedroom early Friday morning.

Battalion Chief Adam Schipper of the Gold Ridge Fire District said Saturday that when the first fire crews approached the two-story house at 4:45 a.m.on Harvard Drive in Sebastopol they noticed what looked like a bedroom window glowing from inside.

Crews forced entry through the front door and encountered significant smoke.

“We had information en route that there was a possibility of people trapped inside,” he said. “We forced entry through the front door, (and) crawled through smoke to the bedroom.”

Schipper said the bedroom door was locked or jammed. He said fire officials later learned that the wife had pulled her disabled husband from the bed and dragged him to where to the closed doorway. Firefighters initially were unable to enter bedroom.

“We forced our way into the bedroom,” he said. “Both patients were blocking that door so it couldn’t open … he’s disabled and she was able to pull him off the bed. That saved him.”

Schipper said after the couple were pulled out of the house, they were initially transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. A few hours later they were taken to the Both in Burn Center at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco.

They had suffered burn and smoke injuries.

Schipper said the couple was in critical condition but the man was conscious, according to the latest information he had. He said he’s in contact with the couple’s son and had no further information.

Schipper said the fire was most likely accidental and possibly caused by an electrical issue. But he said the exact cause is still being investigated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.