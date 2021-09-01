Firefighters work to stop Caldor fire’s advance toward Kirkwood Ski Resort

Firefighters on Wednesday reinforced a perimeter around the Kirkwood Ski Resort as they aimed to stave off the advance of the Caldor fire.

The resort, about 30 miles below the southern edge of Lake Tahoe along Highway 88, remained a major concern for fire officials.

“The fire is currently hung up right on the ridge outside of Kirkwood, so that’s something we’ll be looking at today as one of our priorities,” said Tim Ernst, a Cal Fire operations section chief, during a morning briefing.

Firefighters rode the Kirkwood chairlifts to survey the blaze on Tuesday, SFGate reported.

Crews “did fantastic work yesterday and last night” as they aimed to cut off the finger of the fire closing in on the resort, said Beale Monday, an operations section chief with the U.S. Forest Service, during the briefing.

"They got a lot of hose pulled last night, line going up the hill,“ Monday said. "Hopefully we can get that completed today and get that lower corner cut off.”

The blaze has burned more than 204,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.