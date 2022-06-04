Firefighting crews increase containment of 570-acre Old fire near Napa

Crews made progress in containing the Old fire in Napa County over Friday night as cooler, wetter weather created more favorable firefighting conditions.

Containment of the Old fire, which is burning on 570 acres in the Soda Canyon area about 7 miles northeast of downtown Napa, was 85% as of 7 a.m. Saturday — up from 75% the evening prior.

The blaze has not grown since Tuesday, the day it ignited, according to Cal Fire.

With a shift in weather conditions Friday night, the 26 personnel assigned to the fire line were able to make gains toward full containment, according to Erick Hernandez, a public information officer for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Napa-Lake unit.

"The current weather is favorable to our crews that are going to be working in remote areas, as it’s much cooler and we don’t have any winds right now — so we’re going to make a good effort today,“ Hernandez said Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service reported the North Bay could receive as much as a quarter inch of rain this weekend. Rain developed Saturday morning before heavier amounts are expected overnight.

"We should be getting an upper hand on this fire,“ Hernandez added, looking toward the increased rainfall.

There are no current road closures due to the fire, and all evacuations have been lifted.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://maps.pressdemocrat.com/wildfires/2022/old/index.htm?lat=38.36167&lon=-122.26889&z=11">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Old fire raged in an area that had been badly burned in the Atlas fire, which started Oct. 8, 2017. That fire burned 51,624 acres of land, destroyed 120 structures and damaged 783 structures, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was also responsible for six fatalities, officials said.

The cause of the Old fire is still undetermined. Cal Fire is investigating whether a faulty Pacific Gas and Electric Co. sparked the flames, an incident report filed Thursday by PGE to the California Public Utilities Commission disclosed.

Information shows a fault occurred within minutes of the Old fire’s start time at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday near Old Soda Springs Road, about 6 miles north of Napa.

In a statement Friday, PG&E officials said the report was filed “out of an abundance of caution,” with the cause still under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.