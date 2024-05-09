A woman was arrested early Thursday after a fire official said she set three fires in west Sonoma County and tried to drive off with his pickup truck.

The Monte Rio Fire Protection District responded just after 2:05 a.m. to a fire reported around the shopping center in the 25100 block of Main Street in Duncans Mills, Fire Chief Steve Baxman said.

Firefighters located three fires ― one on a hedge, one in a garbage can inside a wooden container in a breezeway and one inside the garbage in a bathroom ― and quickly put them out. The last fire caused about $5,000 to $10,000 in damage, Baxman said.

No one was injured.

But Baxman said a woman tried to drive away in his truck, which he had parked at the scene.

“She was pushing all kinds of buttons,” Baxman said. “In the newer trucks, you have to keep your foot on the brake and turn a little dial to get it in gear. Well, she didn't know how to do that.”

Baxman eventually coaxed the woman out of the truck.

After the fires were contained, Baxman said the woman told him she had set the fires to keep herself warm. She said she ran out of gas around Jenner and walked the nearly 5 miles to Duncans Mills and eventually used newspapers to start some flames.

Baxman said he confiscated a lighter from the woman before the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office responded and detained her.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately have information on the case.

