Fires, wind, heat, rain bring volatile weather to Sonoma County

A bizarre and dangerous mix of lightning and wind gusts barreled through the North Bay on Monday for the second straight day, igniting more than 40 small fires in Sonoma County alone in a furious six-hour span while causing power outages that left thousands without electricity.

Though smaller than the massive thunderstorm that lit up the skies before dawn Sunday from Monterey to Mendocino, Monday’s storm caused even more damage in the North Bay. The region’s largest fire, which broke out shortly after sunrise Monday in the hills along the eastern edge of the Napa Valley, had consumed 2,400 acres by nightfall and was burning out of control.

The Hennessey fire, burning east of St. Helena near Lake Hennessey, threatened 205 structures Monday night, Cal Fire said. Residents were ordered to evacuate along long stretches of Highway 128, Chiles Pope Valley Road and Hennessey Ridge Road. An evacuation shelter was established at Crosswalk Church in the city of Napa.

Just to the east, the Gamble fire had burned 600 acres by the end of the day near near the north shore of Lake Berryessa, off Berryessa Knoxville Road. Cal Fire dispatched 370 firefighters to battle the two blazes, but neither was contained in any way.

In Sonoma County, at least 40 small fires were reported from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to Redcom, which handles most fire dispatching in Sonoma County. That included five fires along Stewart Point Road and Skaggs Spring Road between Annapolis and Lake Sonoma, and three near Timber Cove. None had destroyed any structures as of Monday evening.

About 4:30 p.m., a fire sprang up on Mohrhardt Ridge, covering three to four acres of steep terrain about 5 miles north of Cazadero.

“They’ve had six or eight up there today,” said Steve Baxman, the Monte Rio fire chief. “And fires don’t always show up right away. We’ll probably have them popping up over the next couple days.”

The windy, thunderous weather was accompanied by numerous power outages across the region. About 49,000 people in Sonoma County had lost power at some point Sunday and Monday, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said. The causes of the outages had not been confirmed, but none were planned or the result of rolling blackouts to protect the state’s electrical grid during a sweltering heat wave.

The largest outage Monday reached from Rincon Valley almost to the outskirts of Calistoga, where nearly 14,300 customers lost electricity before PG&E crews restored power. Another 2,400 customers lost power in two coastal areas ― one stretching from just below Jenner to Doran Beach, the other including Timber Cove and Salt Point.

The utility had not scheduled any outages for Tuesday, when temperatures again are expected to hit 100 degree in many areas of Sonoma County. But flex alerts were in place Monday and will be again Tuesday and Wednesday. PG&E is asking its customers to reduce electricity usage between 3 and 10 p.m. for the next two days as a statewide heat wave threatens to overwhelm California’s electrical grid.

The fires were the most alarming part of Monday’s weather pattern, but not the strangest.

Wildfires driven by high winds have become all too common in Wine Country, especially in late summer and early fall, but rarely are they accompanied by the amount of humidity that is blanketing the area.

Meteorologists and weather researchers said the unusual storm is the creation of the convergence of two very different patterns: a high pressure front, which originated in the American Southwest deserts, and a low pressure front, caused by a disintegrating hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The former brought the searing heat that has worn out local residents for several days now. The latter delivered the thunderstorms that began rolling through early Sunday morning.

It’s a dangerous combination. Though the summer has been relatively mild in Northern California, drought-like conditions had already parched vegetation, leaving large amounts of dry fuel for any lightning strikes that made landfall.

If it feels like this is something rarely seen in Sonoma County, you are right.

For one thing, it’s rare for a stretch of excessive to heat to last more than three days, said Anna Schneider, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. With triple-digit high temperatures forecast Tuesday, this one will probably be at least a five-day event.

The Midwest-style summer humidity is strange, too. Some areas of the North Bay experienced humidity of 40% this week, almost three times the 15% level that is typical during summer, said Scott Stephens, a professor of fire science at UC Berkeley who is closely following the weather in the North Bay.

“People are feeling the humidity,” said Craig Clements, director of the Fire Weather Research Laboratory at San Jose State University. “We’re spoiled here. I did my PhD in Houston, and I understand what humidity is. It triggers thunderstorms. What’s unique for California is what we call high-based thunderstorms. That’s what causing this dry lightning.”

And while the moist air of the tropical front dropped some much-needed precipitation, that rain was sporadic and localized. So the huge array of lightning strikes was dangerous. Stephens and Clements likened it to the lightning complex that swept across Northern California in the summer of 2008, leaving overwhelmed fire crews in its wake.

“That was an even bigger event,” Stephens said. “I think we had over a thousand fires one weekend. This one came with a lot more humidity.”

And hail? “Yes, that’s super uncommon this time of year,” Stephens said. “You get that in the Sierra Nevada, but usually at higher elevations.”

Staff Writer Lori A. Carter contributed to this story.