Fireworks explosion rocks Southern California neighborhood

ONTARIO — A large fireworks stash exploded Tuesday in inland Southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighborhood and sending up a huge plume of smoke, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded around midday following reports of multiple blasts in Ontario, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Steve Bailey, who lives nearby, said his whole house shook from the initial explosion.

“It felt like something hit the roof, or a car crashed into the house,” Bailey told ABC 7.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris also on fire in a large backyard.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a fence near a pile of burning debris.

“A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire,” the City of Ontario tweeted. “Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Several neighbors said windows at their homes were shattered by the initial blast.