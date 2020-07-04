Fireworks fly off the shelves for Fourth Of July weekend

After 10 years of running the Calvary Chapel church’s fireworks booth in Rohnert Park, Kathy Hegeleine and her family easily recognize the loyal patrons who return every summer.

But this year, those repeat customers have been vastly outnumbered by an influx of new faces who have gone to the stand in front of Valley Furniture along Rohnert Park Expressway, Hegeleine said.

She figures the uptick has to do with bans on firework sales in all but two cities in Sonoma County — Rohnert Park and Cloverdale — as well as the cancellation of all public Fourth of July firework displays in the area.

Those changes largely have been driven by public officials’ fears of overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic and dry, fire-prone conditions that could spell disaster when paired with sparks from a firework.

Still, after months of sheltering in place and with summer in full swing, many locals have said they see the holiday as a way to bring back a sense of normalcy, Hegeleine said.

“They don’t have firework demonstrations they can go to so people are saying ’Hey, we have to have some sort of celebration,” ’ Hegeleine said.

Santa Rosa resident Brenda Martinez said the local restrictions on fireworks mean she and her family will celebrate the Fourth of July with a longtime family friend who lives in Rohnert Park, a departure from the large family celebrations she typically attends during the holiday, Martinez said.

The box of fireworks she picked up from a stand near the Rohnert Park Home Depot Friday afternoon was meant to lift the spirits of children who will attend the small gathering, among them her daughter.

“I have to keep it going for the kids,” Martinez said.

Rich Porterfield, who lives just outside Rohnert Park city limits, said he and his family were planning a bike ride to Rohnert Park to light their fireworks, if they can find a spot to do so.

Historically, the Walmart parking lot hosts several families in need of space to set off fireworks, though Porterfield was unsure whether the city’s ban on fireworks on commercial lots would keep his family and others away.

A nearby cul-de-sac could be another option, Porterfield added.

“We don’t know what everybody is doing,” Porterfield said. “If anything, it might just end up being a bike ride.”

The Cloverdale Lions Club’s fireworks booth in that town’s Ace Hardware store parking lot sold out at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, a full day before the group typically runs out of merchandise, said Tex Dickens, director at-large of the community group.

About two hours prior to selling out, the club had cleared out the last $1,000 worth of fireworks stocked at the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ fireworks booth about a mile south from their location, Dickens said.

They didn’t last long.

“We could reorder and get more out here but we’ve been working 10-hour days for the last three days,” Dickens said. “We’re happy to be sold out.”

For Vickie Gilbert, the vice president of the Rancho Cotate music booster, the group’s ability to sell fireworks in Rohnert Park this year has helped ease her concerns over raising enough funds to buy much-needed instrument repairs and sheet music not covered in the school’s budget.

The group tries to raise about $20,000 every year, but fundraisers like bake sales and paint nights have been at a standstill since the pandemic began, Gilbert said.

Like the Calvary Chapel church fireworks stand, the group’s booth near the Reading Cinemas movie theater has seen strong sales since opening on Tuesday.

“It’s a blessing that we get to do it because it makes our jobs a little less stressful and we can get the kids the help they need,” Gilbert said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.