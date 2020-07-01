Fourth of July fireworks show canceled in Cloverdale

And then there were none.

The Cloverdale Lions Club, which runs that town’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show, announced Wednesday morning that it has canceled this year’s event. Cloverdale was the only city in Sonoma County that had planned to move forward with a public pyrotechnics show. With coronavirus cases peaking all over the state, local officials and event organizers became concerned Cloverdale would become a high-risk novelty attraction Saturday night.

“We’re worried about a big influx of people coming into town, not doing the COVID distancing and wearing masks, and god knows what else,” said Tex Dickens, the Cloverdale Lions Club’s director at large and chairman of this year’s fireworks show.

The city had already prohibited assembly at Jack Hoffman Field, site of the event. But in an informal meeting late Tuesday, Mayor Gus Wolter and Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce Director Neena Hanchett brought their apprehensions to six members of the Lions Club at the chamber’s offices. The club agreed to put the matter to a vote by its board. The result was 17-2 in favor of cancellation, Dickens said, with two members not voting.

Though Dickens insists the city applied no pressure on the Lions Club to influence its decision, many in the town were nervous about the show.

“When the fireworks display was set up, we were kind of on, COVID-wise, a plateau,” Hanchett said. “And we’re not now. Plus the fact there were no other fireworks displays in the county. It was wacky. I’ve been doing emails for at least a week. People said they were coming in from all over Sonoma County, from Mendocino County, the coast. And there’s really no place to gather, no place to park. So people would be out on the street doing things. It just didn’t seem right.”

Cloverdale is still permitting the sale of “safe and sane” fireworks for home use. (That town and Rohnert Park are the only Sonoma County municipalities doing so in 2020.) In Cloverdale, fireworks stands will remain open through 9 p.m. on July 4, or until supplies run out.

Cloverdale City Councilmember Melanie Bagby was opposed to the fireworks show, and isn’t crazy about the continued sale of safe and sane devices in a town nestled in the dry hills of Northern California.

Bagby also grew frustrated about the city’s lack of jurisdiction over the public fireworks display, which she characterized as largely an agreement between the Lions Club and the Cloverdale Fire Protection District, an entity that covers unincorporated county areas as well as the city of Cloverdale. The CFPD receives its funding directly from taxes and does not answer to city officials.

“There was no chance for public comment or input,” Bagby said. “There are residents right across the street from the new location, and there was no public outreach. They had no mechanism by which to lobby the powers that be.”

She added: “We’re talking about a holiday that is supposed to be celebrating the formation of our democracy.”

While many Cloverdale residents are relieved at eliminating the likelihood of outsiders streaming into town Saturday night, no one is thrilled about canceling a big event for local families.

“We normally have several thousand people out there,” Bagby said. “And I gotta tell you, it’s a blast.”

Dickens was also concerned about the $9,500 nonrefundable deposit the Lions Club had made with Pyro Spectaculars, the huge company hired to execute the fireworks. It’s a significant sum for a nonprofit organization that, as Dickens put it, supports “every organization in town.” He mentioned Little League and Ponytail, the Boy Scouts and CARE as examples.

“We have a banner we put up at events, and we list all the things we sponsor or contribute to,” Dickens said Wednesday morning. “It’s literally 14 feet long and three feet wide, and it’s full of two-inch letters. … What we’re concerned about is, if we’re out $9,500, we’re gonna have to not donate to something. How do you decide which one?”

But also on Wednesday, Hanchett said, someone walked into the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce and presented her a check for $10,000 to cover the expense. The donor requested anonymity.

“They said they did it because the club did the right thing for the community,” Hanchett noted, adding that she had previously received about $2,000 in contributions earmarked for the Lions Club.

That was a ray of sunshine for Dickens. On a personal level, he had already begun to come to terms with the loss of an event he had been working on for months.

“The way I look at it, I’ve been doing it for 38 years, and I never had a year where I could spend it with the family,” Dickens said. “Now my kids are all grown, my grandkids are grown. And I’m gonna have family time on the Fourth of July.”

Those sentiments don’t surprise Bagby. She, too, must find a new way to mark Independence Day, one that doesn’t involve grand pyrotechnics or carefree hobnobbing. She says it’s worth it if Cloverdale can reduce the dual threats of fire and contagion.

“A lot of us want to hold onto these traditions, but the fact is the world has changed,” Bagby said. “We don’t drive around without seatbelts anymore, we don’t drive around in the backs of pickup trucks. We don’t let kids trick or treat by themselves, like I did. And we have other ways to celebrate the Fourth of July.”

