First case of coronavirus omicron variant confirmed in Sonoma County

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase confirmed Friday that the county’s public health lab detected on Thursday the first local case of omicron, the highly transmissible coronavirus variant that has health officials worried about another spike in the stubborn pandemic.

“I’m not surprised. It was expected,” Mase said Friday morning. “Omicron cases have been happening in other counties in the Bay Area.”

The first confirmed example of omicron in the United States, detected Dec. 1, was in California. As of December 15, according to the California Department of Public Health, 49 confirmed cases of omicron had been reported to the state. Now there are at least 50, though most researchers assume the true scope of variant’s reach far exceeds that number.

The person known to be infected by omicron in Sonoma County was fully vaccinated, Mase said. They had recently received a booster, but were still within the two-week window of antibody production. The person had also recently traveled within the continental U.S.

Mase cautioned against becoming overly alarmed at the local discovery of the omicron variant.

“It doesn’t change what people should be doing,” she said. “And that means get vaccinated, get your boosters, wear masks in indoor settings, socially distance in those indoor settings and try not to gather in a large group indoors. Those things have not changed.”

Vaccination is vital despite the possibility of “breakthrough” cases among vaccinated residents, Mase said, because it has been proved effective in preventing severe outcomes like hospitalization. She said there also seems to be growing evidence that vaccination can help ward off omicron transmission outright.

Health officers like Mase have been concerned for weeks that holiday gatherings, combined with winter weather that drives people indoors, could fuel another surge. Those worries remain, but Mase emphasizes that current coronavirus transmission is a far cry from last winter’s deadly spread. Sonoma County’s current rate is 11.4 new cases per day per 100,000 people; last year at this time, the rate was in the 40s.

“Again, that’s all due to vaccination,” Mase said. “Even with the variants, we still have one-quarter of the case rate.”

She added that the CDPH is recommending that anyone who travels outside California this winter get a COVID test 3-5 days after returning home.

