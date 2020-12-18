First COVID-19 vaccinations begin Friday in Sonoma County

Malik Newton, 24, a radiation therapist for Providence St. Joseph Health rolled up his sleeve early Friday morning, excited to be the first health care worker at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital — and possibly the first in Sonoma County — to receive the new coronavirus vaccine.

After nine months of a historic pandemic that has killed 171 people in Sonoma County and hundreds of thousands of in the United States, the Rohnert Park resident said he felt a sense of relief shortly after getting the injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“I feel a sense of comfort,” Newton said. “I feel that way knowing my patients are safer and my co-workers and my family are safer.”

Newton was among about 40 high-priority health care workers who received the vaccine Friday morning in a conference room next to the Memorial Hospital cafeteria. A team of about 20 hospital volunteers running the vaccine clinic applauded and cheered after Newton received his initial dose at about 7:13 a.m.

Providence St. Joseph, which runs both Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals, organized the vaccine clinic as a “dry run,” ahead of mass vaccinations for hundreds of front-line health medical staff beginning next week.

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital are also expected to begin large-scale staff vaccinations next week. Kaiser also scheduled a trial vaccination run for Friday morning.

The inoculations administered Friday are part of the first batch of coronavirus vaccine that arrived in Santa Rosa on Thursday, a historic moment many local health care and county health officials hope will be a turning point in the local fight against the virus.

“This is a big day,” said Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer for Providence St. Joseph Health in Sonoma County. “People have dealt with a lot, having to wear mask, having their temperatures taken, filling out questionnaires, their kids not being able to go to school.”

Krilich said the psychological, emotional and physical toll on health care workers cannot be understated during the pandemic, and many are extremely excited to see the vaccine finally arrive.

A sense of hope and optimism was evident in the conference room where staff shepherded the first to receive the vaccine. Scott Rocco, manager of Memorial Hospital’s emergency department was the third in line to get the vaccine.

Rocco said he was getting the vaccine because of his close proximity to patients who are potentially infected with the virus. But he said that’s not the only reason.

“I feel like it’s my duty personally to take actions to protect those around me,” Rocco said.

Like Newton, Rocco had to remain near the vaccination station for 15 minutes as staff observed whether he had any adverse reaction to the vaccine. He said he did not.

“I didn’t feel anything,” he said. “I was kind of hoping to feel something to let me know it’s there.”

