First COVID vaccines in Sonoma County will arrive this week

Sonoma County hospitals on Monday said they expect to receive their first vaccine shipments later this week, offering health care workers a renewed sense of optimism in the county’s nine-month battle against COVID-19 even as the United States surpassed 300,000 deaths from the virus and local cases continue to surge.

Over the last two weeks, 2,507 residents of Sonoma County — equal to 1 in 197 of the county’s residents — have tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest two-week count since it was first detected in the county on March 2. On Sunday alone, 230 new cases were reported, the fourth-highest daily total since the pandemic began. The top three marks all came within the past 15 days.

But the deployment Monday of the first vaccine to win approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration bolstered hopes that the country was turning a corner in the grim fight against the coronavirus. Health care workers in New York, Los Angeles and other cities received the first doses of the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday. Health care workers in Sonoma County are in line to begin receiving shots no later than Monday Dec. 21, hospital officials said.

“I think there is a reason to have hope with the vaccine being shipped and administered,” said Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer for Providence St. Joseph Health in Sonoma County. “The results thus far are very encouraging. I think it’s good to have hope and to begin to see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Sonoma County is slated to receive 4,875 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine. County health officials will be responsible for apportioning the doses among local hospitals, clinics and skilled nursing facilities. The first rounds of vaccine are expected to go to health care workers.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California anticipates receiving its first doses Wednesday and Thursday, said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, a senior vice president for the HMO. Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa and Petaluma Valley hospital, both owned by St. Joseph Health, have a similar outlook, Krilich said, though he deferred to county officials on the timeline.

“Our plan is to administer vaccinations no later than the 21st,” he said.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase confirmed the county will receive its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine "as soon as Wednesday.“ The distribution plan for the five boxes, containing 975 doses each, will allocate one box to Kaiser, one box to be shared by Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals, and one box to be shared by Sutter Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Sonoma Valley hospitals.

Sonoma County Public Health will retain two boxes to distribute among first responders and the county's emergency health unit, and to supplement the hospital allocation.

Mase expects subsequent shipments weekly, including 5,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine that might arrive as soon as next week.

Krilich said St. Joseph has surveyed all of its caregivers to determine their level of potential exposure and interest in receiving the vaccine when available. Everyone who opts in will be assigned a numerical rating based on risk factors. Each doctor, nurse and technician will be notified via app when it’s his or her turn to schedule an inoculation.

“We’ll get as many shots in arms as we can, as soon as we can,” Krilich said.

The good news comes just days after Mase announced a new round of personal and commercial restrictions, based on rising rates of transmission.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.