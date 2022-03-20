First day of spring Sunday will be mild, breezy before warm wave comes to North Bay next week

Predictions for rain in the North Bay mostly fizzled Saturday, with Santa Rosa receiving trace amounts mid-morning.

The first day of spring, on Sunday, will have lingering clouds, with temperatures in the upper 60s and breezy, but then a mini-wave of warmer temperatures is anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Monterey.

“The storm is underperforming in the North Bay,” meteorologist David King said Saturday afternoon. “It didn’t even materialize in the higher elevations, which is where we expected it.”

Santa Rosa received 1- to 2-hundredths of an inch between 9 a.m. and noon, King said, and the Napa-Sonoma County border and parts of the Marin County mountains received 4- to 5-hundredths of an inch. The North Bay prediction had been for up to a 10th of an inch, he said. The storm instead moved farther south to the Monterey Bay area.

On Tuesday, as the system that brought little moisture moves out and a high-pressure system replaces it, temperatures are predicted to rise to the 70s on Tuesday, King said.

Wednesday could see low to high 80s as the area enters into a period of warming and drying, “which should be a nice little reprieve from the cooler weather,” King said.

“For this time of year, it’s certainly above normal,” he said of the expected temperatures.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.