First-ever Global Roots Sonoma festival brings international music to region

Music from Scotland, Colombia, the Balkans and more flowed through the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park this weekend during the first-ever Global Roots Sonoma music festival.

“One of the ideas is connecting Sonoma County to the globe. And we have a really strong history of working with artists from around the world and audiences who are interested in that,” said Jacob Yarrow, executive director of the university’s performing arts center.

The inaugural two-day festival, which was co-sponsored by The Press Democrat, featured 12 performers on three stages plus a workshop stage where audience-members could partake in hands-on learning from performers, Yarrow said.

He added that about 2,800 visitors bought tickets for both days.

About 200 people of all ages danced and clapped Sunday on the grassy terrace under sunny, blue skies as Tía Leah’s Neighborhood kicked off the day’s lineup.

The Los Angeles-born performer who describes herself as a children’s music singer and songwriter, creative, and artist, according to her website, sang an array of kid-friendly songs from the outdoor Terrace Stage behind Weill Hall.

“It’s beautiful because since we’ve never come here and the music is in Spanish and in English it’s nice for us to learn something new,“ said Carolina Chagolla, as her three daughters, ages 13, 8, and 4, sat huddled alongside her on the grass. ”We’ve liked everything so far,“ she said.

She came with her neighbor, Savita Wilder. Wilder and her husband, Jim, are friends of Carlos Mejia Godoy, a locally based, internationally renowned Nicaraguan musician who also performed Sunday afternoon.

Kitka, a woman’s vocal ensemble of eight singers that performs music from Eastern Europe and Eurasia, filled the walls of Schroeder Hall with streams of breathy melodies as members of the audience sat still, seemingly mesmerized.

Over at Weill Hall, Alasdair Fraser on fiddle and Natalie Hass on cello, performed traditional Scottish music. The duo told their audience, “Traditional music is our life!” then launched into an 18th century Scottish medley.

“It’s really beautiful to hear different influences from different parts of the world,” said Irene Gilchriese. She had just participated in a workshop co-hosted by two performers: Kitka; and San Salvador, a French sextet that performs in Occitan, a language found in southern Europe.

Gilchriese also performed on Saturday as co-director of Play Marimba!, a student marimba performance ensemble that included seven student performers, ages 12 to 17, alongside her co-director, Tobias Sparks.

She and Sparks lead a school marimba program by the same name that was founded at Loma Vista Immersion Academy in Petaluma in 2016. It is now found in 10 school districts across Sonoma and Fresno Counties, according to the group’s website.

“We’ve performed here before but never a festival ... and to be invited to play at a global music festival, that’s really special, because we do play music from all over the world,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.