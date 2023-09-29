First impeachment hearing yields no new information on Biden

WASHINGTON — The first hearing in House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden featured their star witnesses testifying that they lacked proof that he committed impeachable offenses, multiple procedural skirmishes the GOP majority nearly lost and, at times, nearly a dozen empty Republican seats.

What it did not include was any new information about Biden’s conduct — or any support for Republicans’ accusations that he had entered into corrupt overseas business deals.

“If the Republicans had a smoking gun or even a dripping water pistol, they would be presenting it today,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee. “But they’ve got nothing on Joe Biden.”

Top House Republicans are eyeing potential impeachment charges of bribery and abuse of power against Biden, and they have released more than 700 pages from the confidential tax investigation into his son Hunter Biden. But the GOP has struggled so far to link Hunter Biden’s business activity to his father. Despite their review of more than 12,000 pages of bank records and 2,000 pages of suspicious activity reports, none of the material released so far shows any payment to the president.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the Oversight Committee, said his panel would continue to search for more evidence against Biden. As the hearing ended, Comer said he was authorizing subpoenas for the personal bank records of Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president’s brother, and their affiliated companies.

“One of those steps is gaining insight into where the Bidens’ foreign money ended up, for what purposes,” Comer said.

For now, though, even some witnesses House Republicans handpicked to testify Thursday conceded that lawmakers had not accumulated the evidence needed to support an impeachment charge.

“I am not here today to even suggest that there was corruption, fraud or any wrongdoing,” said Bruce G. Dubinsky, a forensic accountant. “In my opinion, more information needs to be gathered and assessed before I would make such an assessment.”

Likewise, Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University’s law school, told the panel that while he considered an inquiry warranted, “I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment. That is something that an inquiry has to establish.”

The witnesses’ tone stood in stark contrast to that set by the committee’s Republicans, who for months have leveled accusations against what they called the “Biden crime family.”

