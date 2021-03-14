First it was gumbo, now Jam’s Joy Bungalow serves all sorts of tasty meals for free

It began months ago with the sharing of a sumptuous, mega-family-sized pot of gumbo.

And now, Sonoma County chef-restaurateur Jamilah Nixon-Mathis twice a month prepares an entree close to her heart and serves it for free to people who savor the tasty gift amid the myriad distresses of the pandemic.

Nixon-Mathis owns and operates Jam’s Joy Bungalow, a tiny, often bustling eatery on Sebastopol’s town square. She also serves from her food truck culinary delights such as crispy curry rice balls with sweet chili sauce, fried Brussels sprouts and a chicken sandwich with tamari pickles, cabbage, honey sauce and sriracha.

A holiday tradition of Nixon-Mathis, who grew up spending summers in Louisiana with her Mexican grandmother and Creole grandfather, is to prepare and serve a great pot of gumbo.

This past year, with so many hurting financially and emotionally from the COVID-19 crisis, she decided to put out word that on a particular day the gumbo would be free. She wanted to treat people whose livelihoods and happiness have been disrupted to a tasty meal prepared with love.

As a single mom, she said, “If I couldn’t continue working, I don’t know what would happen to my daughter and me.”

Patrons savored the gumbo her grandfather taught her to cook.

“I felt like it was the right thing to continue it,” Nixon-Mathis said. So on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, she opens Jam’s Joy Bungalow from 3 to 5 p.m. specifically for people who are food-insecure, homeless, low on cash or just in need of a delicious and nutritious pick-me-up.

She’s aware that people who get by on bare sustenance don’t often have access to the type of foods she loves to prepare.

“I want to give them a really good meal that is full of flavor and that I’d want to eat,” she said.

Among her recent Free Wednesday entrees: slow-braised country short ribs served as pulled pork in sandwiches with a Korean Bulgogi marinade, and black-eyed salad with charred pickled cabbage and wood ear mushrooms.

Nixon-Mathis hopes also that patrons will enjoy “a feeling of togetherness, which is hard to find right now.”

She’d value a chance to speak with nonprofits that might be interested in partnering with her free-meals program.

There’s more on her business at www.jamsjoybungalow.com.