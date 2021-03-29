First lady Jill Biden to visit California for Cesar Chavez holiday

First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit the Forty Acres monument north of Bakersfield on Wednesday — the birthday of the late civil rights leader and labor organizer Cesar Chavez.

The White House said the "Day of Action" event in Delano would include the Cesar Chavez Foundation, United Farm Workers, and the UFW Foundation.

The location, now a National Historic Monument, is where Chavez — the son of migrant farm workers — first drew national attention to the harsh conditions for agricultural workers in the late 1960s with his union organizing, marches, boycotts and hunger strikes.

President Biden has sought to highlight Chavez's legacy, selecting a bronze bust of the labor leader for the most visible position behind his desk in the Oval Office.

Chavez's birthday is celebrated as a state holiday in California.