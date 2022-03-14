First Person: ‘I’ve built my castle here!’

EDITOR’S NOTE: Argus-Courier contributor Ron Lam reported two weeks ago about his friend Sean, who relocated to Ukraine last year to marry a woman from that area. At the time of Lam’s story, the Russian invasion and bombing of Ukraine had begun, and Sean had chosen to stay with his wife. Here is the latest update which Sean has given permission to share, wanting people to know the truth of what’s happening in Ukraine.

The text alert goes off. It’s around 3 a.m. in the morning. I know it’s my friend Sean giving me an update from Ukraine.

Spotty reception allows him to send texts only at certain times. I’m used to it by now, and I am relieved whenever I get texts from him.

To tell the truth, that sound at 3 a.m. lets me know my friend is still alive.

In the text, Sean tells me he’s received word from a friend who stayed behind in Seivierodontesk, in southeastern Ukraine, that the Russians have bombed and fired artillery and missiles into their town, then smashed residential areas and any large structures — hospitals, apartment buildings, shopping centers and factories. A popular street among the locals is on fire. Shrapnel has smashed the window of his friend’s son’s bedroom. An unexploded missile lays in a grassy area near their former apartment. Fathers and mothers are carrying rifles issued by the government every moment of the day.

Sean and his wife Elena — who worked for the Organization for Security and Co-Operation Europe as a treaty observer — have fled Seivierdontsk, near Crimea, where they had a temporary apartment, escaping to the relative safety of Dnipro, where their main apartment is.

“We’re staying in Dnipro,” Sean texted. “We’re getting word from the authorities that a curfew has been enacted and lights will be turned off at night so that enemy aircraft have a harder time finding targets.”

Air raid sirens, he reports, go off several times a day and into the night.

“We scramble into the basements of the apartment every time they go off,” revealed another text. Sean added that an engineer friend told him that the old Soviet-era apartments are strongest in the basements, and that every WWII movie he’s seen seems all too real as he and Elena seek shelter from the bombings.

In other texts I learn that tangible signs of imminent warfare are all over Dnipro. Every day, Sean and Elena help to build anti-tank “hedgehogs,” sandbag bunkers, and whatever else is necessary around town, knowing the Russians could appear any moment.

I send Sean a few replies, knowing that it might be several hours or even days before he replies.

“I’ll send you some pictures of what’s going on locally,” he promised. “I know that I’m a foreigner and don’t want to cause strife with the locals, but I want to send you some visuals from Dnipro.”

In my reply, I wish him and his family safety, as well as the people of Ukraine. Many hours later, Sean responds. “I know you, my friends and my family have been telling me to leave.”

Then he describes a conversation between himself and Elena.

“Why don’t you go home Yankee?” she said. “Why do you insist on staying?”

“Why do you insist on staying?” Sean responded.

“This is my home. I’ve built my castle here as a single mom and I’m not going to abandon it,” she answered. Elena’s daughter, by the way, was sent to another country as soon as the invasion began. “I can’t help if I’m abroad,” Elena continued. “What’s happening here is disgusting and cruel. Seeing these atrocities is unacceptable. I have to be here to protect, to help. And fight.”

Sean is determined that he will not leave his wife to fight alone and so, he is staying.

“Why would I use my U.S. citizenship to flee,” Sean asked me, “when I know that any spot I take costs a child, an elderly person or someone else a chance to leave? I’m staying to fight.”

A few days later, I receive another early morning text. Sean is concerned because of all the pets that have been left behind as so many people flee. During their rounds abut town, Sean and Elena come across a bombed-out residential area. A man cradling a cat is standing in front of the ruins of his house. His family has been killed by a bomb.

Only he and the family cat has survived.

Sean reminds me that he and Elena came to San Francisco to get married not long before all of this began

“It’s our six-month wedding anniversary,” he said, adding, “We’re hoping to celebrate at least a little bit.”

Later, in the midst of sheltering from another attack, there’s just enough signal for Sean to send a few pictures of Dnipro. It looks like any town in America — business areas, highways, residential areas.

It doesn’t look very different from Petaluma.

A few hours later, Sean texts again saying that an apartment building, a kindergarten and a shoe factory have been leveled. This time, instead of being calm and optimistic, his mood has changed and launches into a brief tirade.

It ends, “Let’s make Dnipro and Petaluma sister cities.”

I promise him I’ll propose that very thing to the city of Petaluma.

Time passes slowly.

It has been several days since I’ve heard from Sean. No texts have arrived since his last one about sister cities. I continue to wait, and wait — hoping to be awakened at 3 a.m. sometime soon.