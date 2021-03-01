First public school in Sonoma County district welcomes students back to campus

In some ways, it looked every bit like a normal first day of school.

Over there, fidgeting kindergartners learned how to sit crisscross apple sauce. In another room, second graders were taught a song that would help them learn their classmates’ names. At recess, errant rubber balls skidded across chalk drawings, hula hoops were somewhat successfully twirled and foam noodles were used as epees in a mock duel.

But there were also masks on every face. There was hand sanitizer at every doorway. There were dots on the ground to denote where students in different grades were allowed to stand. Each class of students was separated into two distinct groups — no mixing.

On Monday, Sonoma Charter School just north of Boyes Hot Springs on Highway 12 became the first public school to reopen its classrooms without a waiver from the state since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered all campuses last spring. Bodega Elementary School, with about 20 students in Marin County’s Shoreline Unified School District, was given permission via state waiver in late November and opened its doors Jan. 13.

Sonoma Charter School was allowed to reopen after the county Department of Health Services approved its extensive health and safety plan covering all manner of campus life.

On Monday morning just after 8 a.m., kindergarten, first and second graders all lined up outside, were welcomed by staff and bid adieu by parents, and proceeded into their respective classrooms for the first time since schools were shuttered across the county March 13, 2020.

“You know it works when you see smiles on faces of staff, especially kids and parents, being so excited to be back,” school director Marc Elin said. “It’s been the best medicine we could have hoped for in 2021 and we’re thrilled.”

This story will be updated.

