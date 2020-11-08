Subscribe

First rain hits Southern California after months of hot weather

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 7, 2020, 5:43PM
Updated 13 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — After months of hot weather that fueled immense wildfires, the first thunderstorm of the season brought rain, cooler temperatures and snow to parts of California on Saturday.

Scattered showers were reported across Southern California. The most precipitation — 1.5 inches of rain — was recorded in the inland mountain areas, according to National Weather Service offices in Oxnard and San Diego. Up to seven inches of snow fell on Lake Arrowhead.

Much of Northern California missed out on the rain. But forecasters said a second low-pressure front was expected to bring showers to hills and coastal areas south of San Francisco late Saturday.

The region hasn’t seen any substantial rain since May.

Travelers were warned that a snowstorm would hit the Sierra Nevada starting late Saturday, dumping five to 8 inches of snow through Sunday night and up to 13 inches at higher elevations, forecasters said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine