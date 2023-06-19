First report from Santa Rosa police watchdog finds flaws in department investigations
Santa Rosa’s hired police auditor criticized the department over its handling of internal investigations, finding the department needs a more rigorous process and stiffer discipline for officers in low-level violations where currently the department is too lenient.
OIR Group, the city’s independent police auditor, also faulted the department’s internal investigations for giving too much weight to officers’ recounting of events and bodycam footage.
The 45-page analysis represents the first comprehensive report from OIR, hired in late 2021, and the first critical outside review of the department since the city split with its last auditor in 2018.
Overall, the OIR report raised few major red flags, but found room for improvement in Sonoma County’s second largest local law enforcement agency, with about 170 sworn members.
Chief John Cregan welcomed the constructive feedback and said one of his goals since becoming chief last May was to build trust with the community and the review is key to that.
“We have really listened to the feedback of the OIR group and we feel that while what we’re doing is good there’s always room for improvement,” he said.
But he pushed back on some of the characterizations of the department’s investigations process and said the professional standards team followed all relevant local and state requirements, and OIR concurred with that defense in its report.
Auditors reviewed more than 50 internal investigations into officer misconduct initiated in 2022 as well as a handful of use-of-force incidents among nearly 200 documented last year, most involving minor force such as holds or takedowns.
Auditors commended the department for quickly addressing complaints and for providing unfettered access to department records during its review.
Michael Gennaco, founding principal of OIR, said the department cooperated with his team and was “fully transparent, communicative, and receptive to our questions and challenges.”
Auditors made six recommendations for how the department can enhance its internal investigations, some of which Cregan said his department is already implementing.
The recommendations are not binding, but they can influence discussions and decisions of the seven-member City Council, which oversees the city manager — Cregan’s boss — and therefore has the final say in police department governance.
OIR also analyzed equity issues within the department and recommended prioritizing racial equity and implicit bias as part of its regular training, and bringing in outside groups to supplement the department’s internal programs.
The report will be presented during a series of upcoming public hearings, including at the June 20 City Council meeting and during a community meeting 6 p.m. June 21 at the Finley Center.
Going forward, the auditing team will be tracking progress of various police initiatives, such as the inRESPONSE mental health team, evaluating training and providing broader analysis of department protocols as part of future audits.
Range of complaints
Santa Rosa opened 67 internal investigations into alleged officer misconduct in 2022.
Cases reviewed by the auditor didn’t appear to rise to the level of a serious offense that requires the public release of police personnel records under state law, though case details were sparse.
None of the officers mentioned in the report are named or otherwise identified.
Santa Rosa police have not had an officer-involved shooting that resulted in injury since 2017 and the last in-custody death was in 2021.
In that case, 40-year-old Jordon Pas died following a struggle with officers who shocked him twice with a stun gun as they tried to arrest him. Pas’ death was ruled a homicide but the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office declined to charge officers and an internal investigation concluded they’d acted within department protocol.
Of the complaints:
- Fifty-three were filed by members of the public.
- Fourteen of the investigations were initiated by department management after identifying a performance or behavior concern.
- Many of the complaints stemmed from what the complainant felt was disrespectful treatment by an officer or disregard for their concerns, and several were related to interactions with homeless residents.
- Seven of the complaints alleged excessive force but in each case the department investigation and auditor’s review determined the complaint was unfounded. .
- Four complaints stemmed from allegations of racial profiling during traffic stops, including one near the scene of a sideshow. A review of three of the cases found the interactions complied with department policy while the fourth is still being reviewed by the department.
- One case was related to possible unlawful access of electronic police records by a former officer but the investigation found there was no misconduct and another stemmed from a politically divisive social media post that was later found to not be connected to the accused officer.
- Some findings were inconclusive because of a lack of details or evidence to corroborate the complaint.
Allegations were sustained or policy violations were found in 13 of the cases OIR reviewed.
