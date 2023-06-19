Among those, most violations were minor and related to inappropriate language or discourteous behavior, according to the report.

However, the report didn’t detail what, if any, disciplinary measures were taken in most of those cases.

Other incidents were more serious.

An internal investigation found that an officer was inappropriately aggressive and threatening while responding to a disturbance between neighbors after a complaint was filed.

In another case, the department launched a formal investigation into an officer after allegations of inappropriate comments and harassing behavior were raised.

The officers in both those cases are no longer employed with the department, according to the report. Cregan declined to comment on the two cases and whether officers were disciplined, stating that they didn’t meet the threshold of public disclosure, but that both were handled appropriately.

Auditors are notified of complaint or administrative investigation within days of it being initiated and conduct their own review alongside the internal investigation, as opposed to reviewing the case once the department has reached a conclusion.

The team can interview officers and has access to complete and unredacted department records, computer databases and body-worn camera footage.

While auditors reach their own conclusions and can make suggestions that can influence the department’s final decision, it doesn’t have the power to hand out punishments or require certain outcomes.

OIR found the department’s decision in each reviewed case was “reasonable” and auditors concurred with the department that officer behavior in most cases was consistent with training or policy.

Auditors recommended further review of some cases, which the department complied with before making its final determination, and in some cases auditors suggested additional education even if a violation wasn’t sustained.

Heavy reliance on camera footage

OIR’s review found that investigative processes needed to be strengthened and that there was a heavy reliance on body-cam footage.

During department reviews of misconduct complaints, formal interviews with witnesses and officers were rare, especially for low-level violations, according to the report.

Formal interviews were conducted as part of just nine of the 67 cases, the report shows.

While OIR’s review found that many of the cases where camera footage was used were straightforward and didn’t require further investigation by the department, in other cases the department could’ve gained better insight into the officer’s behavior if interviews were conducted.

Cregan, however, told The Press Democrat that body cameras have been a “game changer” and provide a complete picture of what occurred rather than having to rely on witness and officer testimony.

Initial reviews of cases where officers used force were also largely based on reports written off body-cam footage. None of the nearly 200 separate force incidents were found to violate policy or required an administrative investigation.

Under department policy, officers must notify supervisors immediately if they’ve used force “that rises above a low threshold” and must document the action and reason in the incident report. This includes instances where an officer pointed their gun at a person but it wasn’t discharged and no other force was used.

Supervisors are expected to go to the scene and take statements from the officer, interview the subject and get evidence of any physical injury, per the policy.

But typically, reports written by the officer provided a near exact depiction of what was captured in video and that report was heavily used to determine if violations had occurred, OIR found.

The reports also failed to address any de-escalation efforts taken, OIR said.

The perspective of the subject involved in the case didn’t appear to factor heavily into the decision and interviews with the person were often left to the officers who engaged in the force rather than a supervisor and focused heavily on their actions rather than those of the officer, according to the report.

“This creates obvious impediments to objectivity and candor and is not best practice,” Gennaco wrote and added that the department’s analysis “is narrowly framed, and supervisors rarely go beyond a terse summary and very direct responses to a checklist of factors for consideration.”

Department implementing changes

The investigative process leaves room to explore concerns in greater detail to determine if it’s a systemic issue and provide additional intervention to correct the behavior, even when a complaint is not sustained, OIR said.