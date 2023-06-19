First report from Santa Rosa police watchdog finds flaws in department investigations

The report raised few major red flags but found room for improvement in Sonoma County’s second largest local law enforcement agency.|
PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 19, 2023, 10:00AM
How to read the report and share feedback

Members of the public interested in reading the complete report and reviewing the independent police auditor’s scope of work can find more information online at srcity.org/policeoversight.

The report will be presented to the Santa Rosa City Council on June 20 and the meeting starts at 4 p.m.

Community members will have another opportunity to participate in the discussion during a meeting 6 to 7 p.m. June 21 at the Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave.

Feedback and complaints of police misconduct can be made in person at the police headquarters, 965 Sonoma Ave., by calling 707-543-3559 or emailing srpdinfo@srcity.org. Complaints can be anonymous.

Complaints can also be directed to OIR by calling 310-906-0259 or emailing Michael Gennaco or Stephen Connolly with the OIR Group at michael.gennaco@oirgroup.com and stephen.connolly@oirgroup.com.

Santa Rosa’s hired police auditor criticized the department over its handling of internal investigations, finding the department needs a more rigorous process and stiffer discipline for officers in low-level violations where currently the department is too lenient.

OIR Group, the city’s independent police auditor, also faulted the department’s internal investigations for giving too much weight to officers’ recounting of events and bodycam footage.

The 45-page analysis represents the first comprehensive report from OIR, hired in late 2021, and the first critical outside review of the department since the city split with its last auditor in 2018.

Overall, the OIR report raised few major red flags, but found room for improvement in Sonoma County’s second largest local law enforcement agency, with about 170 sworn members.

Chief John Cregan welcomed the constructive feedback and said one of his goals since becoming chief last May was to build trust with the community and the review is key to that.

“We have really listened to the feedback of the OIR group and we feel that while what we’re doing is good there’s always room for improvement,” he said.

But he pushed back on some of the characterizations of the department’s investigations process and said the professional standards team followed all relevant local and state requirements, and OIR concurred with that defense in its report.

Read the OIR Group’s findings

Auditors reviewed more than 50 internal investigations into officer misconduct initiated in 2022 as well as a handful of use-of-force incidents among nearly 200 documented last year, most involving minor force such as holds or takedowns.

Auditors commended the department for quickly addressing complaints and for providing unfettered access to department records during its review.

Michael Gennaco, founding principal of OIR, said the department cooperated with his team and was “fully transparent, communicative, and receptive to our questions and challenges.”

Auditors made six recommendations for how the department can enhance its internal investigations, some of which Cregan said his department is already implementing.

The recommendations are not binding, but they can influence discussions and decisions of the seven-member City Council, which oversees the city manager — Cregan’s boss — and therefore has the final say in police department governance.

OIR also analyzed equity issues within the department and recommended prioritizing racial equity and implicit bias as part of its regular training, and bringing in outside groups to supplement the department’s internal programs.

The report will be presented during a series of upcoming public hearings, including at the June 20 City Council meeting and during a community meeting 6 p.m. June 21 at the Finley Center.

Going forward, the auditing team will be tracking progress of various police initiatives, such as the inRESPONSE mental health team, evaluating training and providing broader analysis of department protocols as part of future audits.

Range of complaints

Santa Rosa opened 67 internal investigations into alleged officer misconduct in 2022.

Cases reviewed by the auditor didn’t appear to rise to the level of a serious offense that requires the public release of police personnel records under state law, though case details were sparse.

None of the officers mentioned in the report are named or otherwise identified.

Santa Rosa police have not had an officer-involved shooting that resulted in injury since 2017 and the last in-custody death was in 2021.

In that case, 40-year-old Jordon Pas died following a struggle with officers who shocked him twice with a stun gun as they tried to arrest him. Pas’ death was ruled a homicide but the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office declined to charge officers and an internal investigation concluded they’d acted within department protocol.

Of the complaints:

  • Fifty-three were filed by members of the public.
  • Fourteen of the investigations were initiated by department management after identifying a performance or behavior concern.
  • Many of the complaints stemmed from what the complainant felt was disrespectful treatment by an officer or disregard for their concerns, and several were related to interactions with homeless residents.
  • Seven of the complaints alleged excessive force but in each case the department investigation and auditor’s review determined the complaint was unfounded. .
  • Four complaints stemmed from allegations of racial profiling during traffic stops, including one near the scene of a sideshow. A review of three of the cases found the interactions complied with department policy while the fourth is still being reviewed by the department.
  • One case was related to possible unlawful access of electronic police records by a former officer but the investigation found there was no misconduct and another stemmed from a politically divisive social media post that was later found to not be connected to the accused officer.
  • Some findings were inconclusive because of a lack of details or evidence to corroborate the complaint.

Allegations were sustained or policy violations were found in 13 of the cases OIR reviewed.

Among those, most violations were minor and related to inappropriate language or discourteous behavior, according to the report.

However, the report didn’t detail what, if any, disciplinary measures were taken in most of those cases.

Other incidents were more serious.

An internal investigation found that an officer was inappropriately aggressive and threatening while responding to a disturbance between neighbors after a complaint was filed.

In another case, the department launched a formal investigation into an officer after allegations of inappropriate comments and harassing behavior were raised.

The officers in both those cases are no longer employed with the department, according to the report. Cregan declined to comment on the two cases and whether officers were disciplined, stating that they didn’t meet the threshold of public disclosure, but that both were handled appropriately.

Auditors are notified of complaint or administrative investigation within days of it being initiated and conduct their own review alongside the internal investigation, as opposed to reviewing the case once the department has reached a conclusion.

The team can interview officers and has access to complete and unredacted department records, computer databases and body-worn camera footage.

While auditors reach their own conclusions and can make suggestions that can influence the department’s final decision, it doesn’t have the power to hand out punishments or require certain outcomes.

OIR found the department’s decision in each reviewed case was “reasonable” and auditors concurred with the department that officer behavior in most cases was consistent with training or policy.

Auditors recommended further review of some cases, which the department complied with before making its final determination, and in some cases auditors suggested additional education even if a violation wasn’t sustained.

Heavy reliance on camera footage

OIR’s review found that investigative processes needed to be strengthened and that there was a heavy reliance on body-cam footage.

During department reviews of misconduct complaints, formal interviews with witnesses and officers were rare, especially for low-level violations, according to the report.

Formal interviews were conducted as part of just nine of the 67 cases, the report shows.

While OIR’s review found that many of the cases where camera footage was used were straightforward and didn’t require further investigation by the department, in other cases the department could’ve gained better insight into the officer’s behavior if interviews were conducted.

Cregan, however, told The Press Democrat that body cameras have been a “game changer” and provide a complete picture of what occurred rather than having to rely on witness and officer testimony.

Initial reviews of cases where officers used force were also largely based on reports written off body-cam footage. None of the nearly 200 separate force incidents were found to violate policy or required an administrative investigation.

Under department policy, officers must notify supervisors immediately if they’ve used force “that rises above a low threshold” and must document the action and reason in the incident report. This includes instances where an officer pointed their gun at a person but it wasn’t discharged and no other force was used.

Supervisors are expected to go to the scene and take statements from the officer, interview the subject and get evidence of any physical injury, per the policy.

But typically, reports written by the officer provided a near exact depiction of what was captured in video and that report was heavily used to determine if violations had occurred, OIR found.

The reports also failed to address any de-escalation efforts taken, OIR said.

The perspective of the subject involved in the case didn’t appear to factor heavily into the decision and interviews with the person were often left to the officers who engaged in the force rather than a supervisor and focused heavily on their actions rather than those of the officer, according to the report.

“This creates obvious impediments to objectivity and candor and is not best practice,” Gennaco wrote and added that the department’s analysis “is narrowly framed, and supervisors rarely go beyond a terse summary and very direct responses to a checklist of factors for consideration.”

Department implementing changes

The investigative process leaves room to explore concerns in greater detail to determine if it’s a systemic issue and provide additional intervention to correct the behavior, even when a complaint is not sustained, OIR said.

The lack of a formal interview process could also incentivize more lenient punishments, auditors argued, in cases that could warrant sanctions because it requires less work.

OIR recommended the department evaluate its process for reviewing use-of-force incidents so it is more holistic and recommended that supervisors interview subjects in such cases.

The department should also update its process to require officers document any efforts to deescalate the situation prior to using force and that that is taken into account during the investigation.

The department should expand the types of complaint cases in which it conducts formal interviews with officers, even when other evidence is sufficient to decide if a violation did or didn’t occur, so the review is more comprehensive.

OIR also suggested the department review its approach to discipline for low-level policy violations.

The department has already begun to implement some of the recommendations.

Cregan said the professional standards team has begun to interview officers as part of its investigation even when the body camera evidence is sufficient to provide additional context and determine if there are learning opportunities.

The department has tightened its review of use-of-force incidents and now requires lieutenants to review the case and the supervisor’s findings — a change in the wake of the department’s deployment of unauthorized barricade rounds against street demonstrators in 2020 and the flawed internal investigation that followed.

He said supervisors and department leadership have frequent follow-up discussions with officers and discuss potential training opportunities and other ways they can improve behavior or approach situations differently. Some of that happens outside the administrative investigations, he said.

The department has updated how it communicates with complainants after investigations are concluded to provide more details and background on what led to their findings. Cregan said he hopes this acknowledges that concerns are taken seriously even when complaints are unfounded and builds trust in the department.

Beyond changes to department protocols, Cregan said OIR has provided an avenue for people who may be uncomfortable reaching out to the department with concerns to lodge complaints.

The firm meets regularly with the city manager and will soon begin meeting with a revamped community advisory board, which adds additional layers of transparency, he said.

Cregan said he looked forward to additional feedback from elected leaders and residents and said he was receptive and willing to make additional changes.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

