Petaluma police and fire personnel are conducting “Emergency Response Training” exercises at Petaluma Junior High School on Friday, July 14 as well as on Tuesday, July 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

“We want to notify the surrounding residences that they may see police cars, fire trucks and ambulances” on those days, police said in a notification. “There may also be emergency vehicles from neighboring agencies that are participating in the training.”

The exercises, which help first responders train for “critical incidents” in the city, may also be accompanied by “occasional sounds of blank firing weapons or explosions (diversionary devices),” police said.

People with questions or concerns are asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.