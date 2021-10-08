First snow of the season falls in the Tahoe Basin Friday morning

Snow was falling at higher elevations over the Tahoe Basin Friday morning, as a cold front passed over the Sierra Nevada mountain range, delivering the first widespread snow of the season.

Traffic webcams showed flakes falling over I-80 at Kingvale and snow was reported over Echo Summit and Donner Pass though chains weren't required on Highways 50 or 80.

"If you are traveling over the mountains, be sure to take it slow and use your headlights!" the National Weather Service warned.

Chain control was in effect over Highway 88 between between Kirkwood and Hope Valley as of 9:45 a.m., Caltrans said. Visit the Caltrans website for updates.

KCRA meteorologist Mike TeSelle shared an image of showing a dusting at Sugar Bowl Resort.

Webcams from Homewood, Sierra-at-Tahoe and Tahoe-Donner also showed the white stuff coming down.

The incident meteorologist at the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe reported snow at the incident command post, the weather service's Reno office reported.

Snow levels in the Tahoe Basin dropped to about 6,000 feet, Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the weather service said this is the "first snow of the season."

"The majority of the snow will be this morning," Chandler-Cooley said. "There's a line of precipitation moving through the mountains and foothills right now and once that passes that will mostly be the end of the snow and especially once temperatures start rising through the day. There might be some light lingering showers through the afternoon in the mountains but once it starts warming up in the next hour or so the snow will transition back to rain."

Ahead of the early fall storm, California highway officials closed three mountain passes between Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park near the Nevada state line Thursday.

Caltrans closed State Route 108 at Sonora Pass north of Bridgeport, Calif.; State Route 89 at Monitor Pass south of Lake Tahoe; and State Route 120 near Lee Vining, Calif.

Highways could reopen Saturday after Caltrans crews evaluate conditions, but more wintry weather is expected Monday.

An even colder air mass is expected to move into the region Monday and Tuesday, when overnight lows in Sierra towns could dip into the teens and snow levels could drop to the valley floors.

"There's a chance for another dusting of light snow on Monday morning," Chandler-Cooley said.