Sonoma chipmunks, a species found primarily in the North Bay, are known to be elusive even in the best of times.

The small rodents are keen lookouts, with a high-pitched, birdlike alarm call that’s distinct from the calls of other chipmunks. Though active during the day, they slow into a torpor state in the winter, when they rely on their food caches.

“They’re usually quite hard to spot,“ said Dan Levitis, community science coordinator and biologist for the Sonoma Ecology Center at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

The species also has been something of a ghost in habitat burned by the fires that raged through Sonoma and Napa counties in 2017 and 2020.

So it was remarkable when last month, Gretchen Paradis, a volunteer at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, spotted one on a CritterCam, a network of cameras set up throughout the park to monitor wildlife.

The striped chipmunk was caught on camera at 10:32 a.m. Feb. 3 as it climbed a rock along a creek within the park.

Since the Nuns Fire in 2017 and the Glass Fire in 2020, the park on the Sonoma-Napa county border has been a natural laboratory for state officials, volunteers and biologists studying the recovery, including the rebound of wildlife.

Since the fires, “this is the first confirmed sighting of a Sonoma chipmunk at Sugarloaf,” Levitis said.

Their conservation status is unknown, and they are rarely observed due to their elusiveness and small geographic range.

“We had a sense that they were in the area but hadn’t seen one ourselves post-fire, so it was really exciting to catch one on the CritterCam,” Levitis said.

After years of camera monitoring at Sugarloaf, it’s rare to have a new animal show up in images, Levitis said.

The Sonoma chipmunk (Neotamias sonomae) is a member of the ground-dwelling squirrel family. It has a long tail and cinnamon brown-gray fur with several black, brown and white stripes running over its body. It was first documented and named in 1915 by American zoologist and biologist Joseph Grinnell.

The reappearance of the local chipmunk leaves biologists hopeful, as it suggests ecological recovery of the area is progressing.

“It’s great to know we have charismatic local species still in the area after the fires,” Levitis said.

To learn more about wildlife in Sonoma County from Levitis, register for the community science classes he leads, at bit.ly/3ZzAiFh.

